Despite the streak of warm weather, Monday was the official first day of autumn.
As we move into a new season, we prepare ourselves for shorter days, longer nights, pumpkin spiced treats, bonfires with friends and family, and the familiar change of color in the leaves that you'll eventually have to rake.
Right now is the best time to take in the fall foliage in southeast Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Tourism website, mid-September through mid-October is the best time to see the change in Kentucky's leaves. The changes in leaves typically start in mid-September in the higher elevations of the mountains found in eastern Kentucky. During October and early November, the color change gradually makes its way westward throughout the rest of the state.
Kentucky's 12 million acres of forest -- 47% of the state's entire land area -- and its 175 different species of trees should soon take their fall form.
Once the leaves on a tree are fully developed, they begin producing sugars, oxygen, and storing carbohydrates which are created when the chlorophyll in the leaves capture sunlight during a process called photosynthesis. Throughout the spring and summer months, chlorophyll is constantly being replaced in the leaves. Chlorophyll is what gives leaves their green color.
There are other pigments in leaves (xanthophyll create yellow tones, anthocyanin make leaves reddish-purple, and carotenoids are responsible for orange colors), but chlorophyll overpowers the other pigments leaving leaves green for most of the year.
The absence of sun during the shorter days and longer nights is ultimately what triggers the decline in the green color producing chlorophyl. During this time, the cells in trees begin forming a layer between the leaf and stem called the abscission layer. The abscission layer blocks the transportation of materials from the tree to the leaf. With chlorophyll no longer being replaced, the other pigments like xanthophyll and carotene take over giving leaves their familiar fall hues.
The weather can have an effect on the type of foliage a particular area will have. However, it's the weather during this time of year -- late summer and early fall -- that has the biggest effect on the season's foliage. Freezing conditions and frost can destroy the leaf's ability to manufacture certain pigments like anthocyanin, leaving a more heavy yellow and orange foliage. Whereas, leaves in an area experiencing a drought will form the abscission layer early, causing the leaves to drop before they even change colors. Likewise, heavy rain and wind can cause leaves to fall before they fully develop color.
The best weather for a colorful foliage is a spring and early summer with a lot of moisture, followed by a dry, cool and sunny autumn with warm days, and cool but frostless nights.
