Laurel County will receive over $65 million in road funds, approved by the recent state legislative session.
Brandon Storm, 21st District Senator, disclosed that information during Thursday's meeting of the Laurel County Fiscal Court, adding that the funding was included in the state's 2-year road fund. Storm was joined by 86th District Representative Tom O'Dell Smith and 85th District Representative Shane Baker, who also gave updates on actions in the recent legislative session.
Storm said Laurel County was the only county in the region whose population had increased, according to the 2020 Census. With such progress ongoing, Storm outlined the appropriations of money for specific projects and roadways.
"Laurel County is going to receive $4,390,000 in designs, $4,510,000 in right-of-way, $2,278,000 in utilities, $54,455,000 in construction. That's a grand total of $65,633,000 total," Storm said. "A couple of the projects are reducing congestion on U.S. 25 and (KY) 1006 over to (KY) 192, so that will address all the issues at the park entrance, address Fariston all the way to South Laurel High School - that is about a $17 million project."
He added that a bypass at KY 229 would be added and a frontage road in front of Shiloh's on West KY 80, as well as a connector road from Camping World on County Farm Road to Parker Road.
"We also have a project that's going to improve congestion on (US) 25 from the Knox-Laurel County line all the way up to I-75, " he added. "We also have a project at the (Levi Jackson) park entrance near the industrial park ($9M), we also have a project from North Laurel High School and North Laurel Middle School all the way to the Clay County line. We have a bridge replacement down in Lily to help the Fariston Industrial Park and the new roadway. Another project to improve the roadway from 192 to Clay County - there's going to be an access road built to alleviate the stress behind Payne Trail and a major project in the industrial development that the judge and fiscal court were a part of - and it's going to extend turning some lanes on 1006 and the U.S. 25 area."
Laurel County Judge/Executive David Westerfield asked when those projects would begin, with Storm stating that all the projects named above were in the 2-year plan. He added that some of those projects had already begun.
Smith then addressed some of the issues legislators faced during the last session, but not before praising Laurel County Economic Development Authority CEO Paula Thompson for her relentless efforts to recruit funding for needed projects in the county.
"She's a bird dog," he said. "She stayed up there, kept texting and calling us, trying to find out these things like Greer Park."
Smith then spoke about Kentucky's state tax, which legislators hope to reduce and eventually eliminate completely.
"I'm very proud to say on the tax structure that we've put a mechanism in place on the state tax," he said. "We looked around at the surrounding areas and we're competing with Ohio, that I think has a 3 1/2 percent state income tax, Indiana was at 3, Tennessee, 0, then you go on south to Florida, 0. We want to be a 0. What it does for us is get those state taxes off of us and the other one to get off of us is the car tax which I think is a most unfair tax. But if we can get our state tax down to 0, that is what will attract companies into the state of Kentucky."
Smith continued, stating that beginning on July 1, if the state's income remains the same, the state tax - which was reduced from 6% to 5% several years ago - will drop 1/2 percent, and every year that the income doesn't decrease, the tax will decrease another half-percent each year. Smith said the state tax drop had to be made up in other ways, adding that his personal view was for a "consumption tax," in which everyone pays tax on purchases and utilizes that for state revenue.
The workforce situation was also addressed, with Smith saying that Kentucky has 150,000 job openings and no one applying to fill them. Smith said the legislators passed a bill similar to the "Welfare to Work" bill by Newt Gingrich under the Clinton Administration that able-bodied adults capable of working would either join the workforce or reduce their government benefits such as SNAP (food stamps) and Medicaid coverage.
"To me, and I told the other side of the aisle when we were talking about unemployment benefits and all that, to call your President and tell him to quit sending out checks because as long as he's doing that, they're not going to go out and look for a job," he added.
Baker then addressed the court, explaining some of the "social issues" addressed in this year's session.
"One of the ones was that church is essential," he said. "This was born out of the early days of COVID with the shutdown of churches. This ensures that churches and religious organizations are deemed essential and treated the same as other essential services whether it's a pandemic, flood or other and are treated the same as grocery stores, home improvement."
Baker then addressed the same-sex sports bill.
"Senate Bill 83 ensures that for 6th grade through 12th grade, that you participate in sports by your biological sex. You can have a co-ed league but you can't have men that are transitioning to a woman play women's sports and dominate that arena," he explained.
Another issue is the "Morning After Pill," which can no longer be received anonymously or discreetly through the mail. Baker said this was a concern for some parents whose children may have had induced abortions without their knowledge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.