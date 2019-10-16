Lester Van HookMay 21, 1950 - October 9, 2019

Lester Eugene Van Hook, Jr. was born on May 21, 1950 in Hamilton, Ohio.
He was the son of the late Lester Eugene Van Hook, Sr. and Ann Bailey Van Hook.
He was survived by a son, Rodney Van Hook and wife Erika of Corbin; a daughter, Bridgett Tyler and husband Mark of Norwalk, Ohio; five siblings, Larry Van Hook and wife Pam, Barry Van Hook and Sally, Brenda Christian and Jerry, and Cheryl Elam and husband Roger all of London; and Sue Stratton and husband Monty of Pleasant Hill, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Brittney, Courtney and Aaron Van Hook, Beth Hay, Jaylee, Ava, Emily and Jacob Tyler; five great-grandchildren, Harper and Hudson Garland, Greyson McCarthy, and Lukas and Willow Hay.
Besides his parents he is also preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Gary Van Hook; a nephew, Jason Van Hook and a niece, Robyn Davis.
Lester worked for Bowling Funeral Home, Laurel County Ambulance Service, Laurel County Dispatch, London City Fire Department, London Police Department and K-9 Unit, Laurel County Rescue Squad and a member of Pine Hill Baptist Church.
Lester Eugene Van Hook, Jr. departed this life at his home in London on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 being 69 years, 4 months and 19 days of age.
Funeral services were Monday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Bobby Helton and Gene Greene officiating; burial in Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy.
The family received friends Sunday.
