Some discussion was held about upcoming holiday events, but some comments from city tourism board members and audience members resembled the Fourth of July fireworks as controversy erupted during Monday's meeting of the London City Tourist Commission.
The operation of Levi Jackson Park property and the authority of the tourism board sparked some controversial issues, with some audience members chiming in their concerns.
The first discussion came when Commissioner Steve Berry requested information on the discounts offered to campers, with Park Manager Joey Engle explaining that city and county employees are offered a $10 per day discount on camping spots.
That instigated the first round of discussions among board members, who agreed to offer a 10% discount rather than a $10 per day discount currently offered. Berry questioned which population is eligible for the discounts, while Parks and Recreation Director Mackey Williams asked whether the discounts offered were a one time discount or a daily rate discount. He also questioned whether those qualifying for the discounts could reserve multiple camping spots with the discounted rate.
After additional discussion, commissioner Lois McWhorter made the motion to make the 10% discount available, effective Jan. 1, 2021, offsetting Berry's motion that the discount apply to only one spot rather than allowing those qualified for the discount to retain several spots at the lower rates. That discount would include city and county employees, veterans, military personnel and seniors. City councilman Daniel Carmack said the campground is losing revenues with the current $10 discount - dropping from $38 to $28 per night, while the 10% discount would still allow the campground to collect $34.20 per night. Commissioner Starr Handy said he had grown up in the hotel industry and that a standard 10% discount is all offered - a policy he recommended the campground discounts follow. That measure passed unanimously by the five board members present - commissioner Troy House was absent from Monday's meeting.
Campground hosts was also addressed by commissioners, with Engle stating that the three hosts are responsible to clean the fire pits, trash, rake leaves from camp sites, maintain reservation tags and blow debris from the putt-putt golf course. Engle said the back portion of the campground will close in mid-November with some projects set to take place during the winter months. That will include installation of electric pads at camping spots, as well as painting various buildings in the park area.
Engle also said the winter months are slatted to begin renovation on the pool area, with the pavilion being refurbished with pressure washing, paint and a metal roof included in the $19,800 bid. The new structure would allow for a larger area of 22 feet by 61 feet and would use 6 by 6 timbers rather than the 4 by 4 in the current structure. Coordinating the colors used on the buildings was also discussed, with chairman Bill Dezarn appointing commissioners Holly Little and Lois McWhorter to assist in choosing the colors that would be standard on buildings throughout the park.
The campground office and store also came under question, with Engle explaining that the office person doubled during the winter months as a store clerk - a policy that saves money for the campground. Berry said he had observed only nine campers over the winter months, questioning whether keeping an employee at the campground and another operating the store was cost-effective with so few campers.
Proper conduct by campground employees was another concern expressed by an audience member present for Monday's meeting. That was the daughter of Gary Osborne, who spoke about some issues surrounding campground reservations during the September meeting. Osborne was a frequent camper at the park and objected to the long-term reservations that blocked some local people from having access to the campground during weekends such as Halloween. The campground hosts "Camp Spook" each year, with local residents using the Halloween weekend for activities for campers. Osborne suffered a medical event during the September meeting and later died at Saint Joseph London. His daughter was present for Monday's meeting and explained that she was there to continue her father's mission to ensure that all campers were treated fairly with fees.
"My father came here and that was his last mission on this Earth - to see that the campground is operating fairly," she said. "We don't know if we'll continue to camp there or not - but we can't this year because it's all reserved."
But there are still problems within the campground's operations, she added.
"You have children in those campgrounds but you have employees who are racing in golf carts," she said.
Managing the tourist commission's income from the city's 3% restaurant tax also came under fire during Monday night's meeting. Handy questioned the legitimacy of the tourism board seeking an independent agency to manage the restaurant tax money, rather than utilizing the city clerks who are currently doing that duty. Handy added that under the Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS), the board has that option.
"The tourism commission has the authority to employ an independent agency," said City Attorney Larry Bryson. "But that would involve insurance, unemployment and other things that is handled by the city office."
Bryson added that there are few statutes regarding the operations of tourism boards, with tourism board chair Bill Dezarn offering that city tourism commissioners could "explore" the possibilities of retaining an independent agency to oversee the expenditures and revenues. City tourism executive director Chris Robinson interjected that the city clerks do an outstanding job with that record keeping. Bryson responded that the city clerks handle the payments of the restaurant tax as an "unwritten agreement" between the two departments.
Dezarn then interjected that commissioners "explore" that possibility, and after further discussion, the motion was made to take that action.
At that point, Douglas Phelps addressed the tourism commission, stating that the city tourism commission should be involved in the SPGE - Special Purpose Government Entity. Phelps said under KRS 91A the city tourism commission is supposed to elect a chairman and treasurer for their board. Dezarn responded that he had taken the chair position "because nobody else wanted it." He said he would step down if another board member wished to fill that position. Phelps then asked who was the treasurer of the board - to which there was no response.
Phelps also said he felt the tourism board - which operates from the restaurant tax collections estimated over $2 million yearly - should have some accountability - another issue addressed in KRS 65.A.
"I shouldn't have to request through Open Records for a copy of the budget and expenditures," he said. "I'm a citizen and a taxpayer. These records should be posted on a website for people to see and I have to wonder if there is intent to keep the public looking at it through oblique glasses."
