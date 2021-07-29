Lovers of blues music are in for a treat on Saturday, July 31 when several of the region’s top blues bands put on a free concert at the Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park amphitheater.
The first-time event, called Midsummer Blues Night at Levi Jackson, will feature authentic blues music from popular regional bands the Blue Crawdads, Lightnin’ Rod Wilson, the Rachel Crowe Band, The Stella Vees, and Black Kettle Swamp.
City of London Tourism, which manages Levi Jackson, is sponsoring blues night to help bring live music back to the park. The bowl-shaped amphitheater is a perfect place to lay down a quilt and watch a concert or other event.
The local musician who’s helping to organize the concert wants to showcase the talents of the blues bands in the area.
“We have some awesome players right here around us,” said Wes DeWees of Ready Go Entertainment and a member of Black Kettle Swamp. “Blues music is really under-represented locally. Most of the music being played in the pubs is country music or a DJ.”
DeWees said all the bands he contacted were excited when he pitched the idea of a blues night at Levi Jackson.
“All of the bands fell in behind this immediately and want to support the event,” he said. “I was just sitting there one night thinking of how we need to put on a blues show. It’s been great to know that other musicians feel the same as I do.”
Midsummer Blues Night at Levi Jackson will go from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. Food trucks will be on hand to provide food and beverages for the concert.
