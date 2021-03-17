The financial health of the city tourism money, generated from the 3% restaurant tax, focused on some operations at Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park during Monday's meeting of the City of London Tourism Commission.
Staffing was a major issue addressed by board members, with two more housekeeping staff added as the number of campers and usage of facilities has increased in the past weeks.
Park Manager Joey Engle said currently there is only one housekeeper employed but with more campers arriving recently, the staff needed to be expanded in order to keep the facilities clean throughout the day. Board members approved that measure, as well as adding two more staff in April as the campers increase. They did, however, question the number of staff employed at the campground during the winter months.
Tourism board chair Steve Berry said the park property - especially the campground area - had "undue costs in payroll and electricity" during the winter months when there were few campers utilizing the area.
"We had a pool crew working all winter and there were only seven or eight campers for three or four months in the winter," Berry said. "There is very little income during the winter months. We're bleeding out there in the winter."
Board member Lois McWhorter suggested looking at the expenses at the park for "areas we can save."
"It is our duty to look at this," she said. "This is taxpayer money."
Closing many of the bathrooms and facilities and laying off campground employees during the winter was the next suggestion to cut operational costs, with commissioner Troy House recommending that the campground be closed during winter months and open in the spring. Berry then suggested that the campground be closed from Nov. 15 through March 15 in order to maintain costs when few campground spaces are used.
Commissioner Mike Holt suggested that only one shelter bathroom be open during the winter months, since usage is greatly reduced, and winterizing the remaining bathrooms. Board member Bill Dezarn said such measures needed to be addressed before commissioners begin working on next year's budget, which runs from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. Under Kentucky statutes, budgets must be drafted and approved in May and submitted to the state by early June.
The pool renovation and repair was also discussed during Monday's meeting, with furniture and lifeguard pay dominating the conversation.
Engle said he had estimates for pool furniture for $12,332. That includes some reduction in chairs positioned around the pool area, adding that many of the current lounge chairs had dry rotted over the past several years. After stating the $12,000 price was the lowest bid received, commissioners voted to accept that bid. Engle added that delivery of the furniture would take two to three weeks.
An opening date for the pool was also discussed, with board members agreeing for a Memorial Day opening and closing date of Labor Day - as has been done in the past.
But Engle said a shortage of lifeguards could hamper the opening date, adding that obtaining certification as a lifeguard cost $250 per individual. That spurred a discussion of whether applicants should bear the cost of that certification with commissioner Troy House adding that he had to pay out of pocket.
"Every certification I've ever gotten has come out of my own pocket," he said. "We need to advertise for certified lifeguards and set a rate of pay."
Engle said that the number of required lifeguards vary, depending on the number of persons using the pool.
"You have to have two in the pool and if you have both slides open, you have to have one at the top of each slide and two at the bottom," he said.
With pay scales varying from spot to spot, Commissioner Mike Holt suggested that lifeguards be offered $11 per hour for certified lifeguards and $10 for those not certified. Lifeguards would work "up to" 40 hours per week, Holt added. That suggestion passed unanimously among board members.
Treetop Adventures was the next aspect of park facilities addressed. Hiring and training staff is the first step that tourism officials must address, with that training being completed before the facility can open. Parks director Mackey Williams suggested opening the zipline adventure park be set for the weekend before Memorial Day. In past years, the adventure park opened on weekends in early spring, then opened on weekdays as summer began.
City council member Kelly Smith Greene also addressed the board regarding food vendors at the park area. Greene asked about the process of setting up food trucks in the area, with board members responding that a city ordinance pertaining to food trucks had recently been passed. Greene questioned the process and location that food vendors could locate in the park, adding that areas near the campground could offer hot dogs and other food items as well as snacks and drinks.
City tourism director Chris Robinson said having more vendors created "a fair way to play" by offering more food vendors opportunity to utilize the park for sales. Greene mentioned that the Laurel County Homecoming always allowed food vendors but that more accessibility to food trucks could help the park and community at large.
Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park became city property in early 2019 through an agreement with the Kentucky Division of Parks. The 900-plus acre property features several shelter houses, a museum, walking trails along Boone Trace and Sheltowee Trace, a fairgrounds property, campground, pool, and clubhouse facility as well as the McHargue Mill near the entrance to the park off U.S. 25-South.
