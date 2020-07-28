Lewis appointed to Public Water and Wastewater System Infrastructure Task Force  

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Representative Derek Lewis, R- London, has been appointed by the Speaker of the House, David Osborne, R-Prospect to serve on the Public Water and Wastewater System Infrastructure Task Force.
“Having clean and accessible water sources is critical to the people of this state, especially for the people of my home district in Eastern Kentucky,” Rep. Derek Lewis said. “I am grateful to serve another term on this task force and look forward to representing my constituents as we seek to make improvements and continue finding solutions to our wastewater issues.”
The nine member task force was created to implement the recommendations adopted by the task force during 2019 Interim and make policy recommendations in advance of the 2021 Legislative Session. The task force will provide appropriate oversight to Kentucky’s public drinking water systems and wastewater systems, and identify options for generating state and local funds that may be used to fund water infrastructure projects directly.
Lewis serves as a member on the Banking & Insurance Committee, Transportation Committee, Elections, Const. Amendments & Intergovernmental Affairs Committee and the Judiciary Committee. He has also been a member of the EKCEP Workforce Investment Board and the Hyden-Leslie County Chamber of Commerce.
“Rep. Lewis is a hard worker and puts the people of his district at the center of every decision he makes,” said House Speaker Osborne. “He will bring a fresh perspective to this issue, and I look forward to seeing the implementation of the new processes and the future recommendations to pursue in the 2021 Legislative Session.”
The task force will meet monthly during the 2020 Interim of the General Assembly. It will submit findings, recommendations, and any proposed legislation to the Legislative Research Commission for a referral to the appropriate committee or committees by December 1, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.