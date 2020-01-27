The Lexington Paranormal Research visited the Laurel County Public Library to discuss the whys and hows of paranormal investigation last week. The group talked about their previous experiences, showed off the tools of the trade, and informed listeners about safety precautions. The group also touched upon a show they're producing, "History Alive." The program couples the popular "ghost-hunting" genre of television with a more historical approach, delving into the stories behind the locales the group explores. | Photos by Dillan Combs
