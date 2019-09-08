Liberty Baptist Church celebrates 180 years

Liberty Baptist Church is celebrating their 180th year of service here in the London community and would like to invite all to their Homecoming service taking place on Sunday, September 15, beginning at 11 a.m. Musical guest, The Southern-Aires Quartet, will be sharing the gospel in song and they are sure to sing many gospel favorites.
There is also going to be plenty of food and fellowship following the morning service--so don't miss this exciting time.
Pastor Mike Burns and the congregation extend a warm welcome to you to come and experience a grand ole time of spirit-filled praise and fellowship as they celebrate 180 years as Liberty Baptist Church.
Liberty Baptist Church is located at 855 Somerset Road, London, KY, 40741 (take Rt. 80 from London toward Somerset, turn right onto Rt. 1956, and travel about a mile where you'll see us just off the highway on the left). Phone number to the church is 606-864-6147.
