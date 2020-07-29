Among the items approved by the Laurel County Fiscal Court at its bi-monthly meeting on Thursday were board appointments to two local organizations.
Realtor Tim Smith was appointed to serve a three-year term on the PVA (Property Valuation Administration) board, with a term ending on June 30, 2024.
The Laurel County Public Library also had three appointments to their board. Those approved by the five magistrates in attendance were Marian Davis, Jane Williams and Vickie Guzman. Their terms expire on June 30, 2024.
Magistrates also approved the 2019 Sheriff's Tax Settlement and the Treasurer's annual financial statement for 2019-2020.
Committee chairs for the various committees falling under the fiscal court's oversight did not have any news to report for Thursday's meeting. The committees and their chairs are: Billy Oakley, Transportation & Stream; Danny Smith - Budget, Audit & Personnel; Bobby Overbay - Building & Grounds, Parks & Recreation, and Planning and Zoning; Richard Bales - Fire Protection and Emergency Services; John Crawford - Law Enforcement, Jail and Animal Control; and Jeff Book - Sanitation and Environment.
The next meetings of the Laurel County Fiscal Court will be Monday, Aug. 10 at 8:45 a.m. and Thursday, Aug. 25 at 9:30 a.m.
