The cancellation of many events due to the coronavirus pandemic has caused a resurgence of leisurely activities, including reading.
To assist those who love to read, the Laurel County Public Library is hosting a book sale on Saturday - but one that will ensure the safety of patrons and customers.
Get a great deal on books by cruising through the library between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and purchase a bag of books in a reusable library bag for $5 per bag.
Genres from the sale include books from the following: Fiction, Inspirational Fiction, Children's, Sci-Fi, Romance, and Mystery. Books will be bagged up, with a minimum of five books per bag, and while supplies last.
"The way you shop will be different but you can expect the same quality books you would receive on the first day of our sale," said Susan Fawbush, Adult Programs/Outreach Coordinator for the library.
Those participating in the sale will enter the library parking lot and turn towards the auditorium. Please follow the signs for proper flow of traffic. You can place your order for how many bags you would like of each genre, pay for the number of bags, pop your trunk and someone will load your purchases for you. Payments are to be made by cash or checks only, as no debit/credit cards will be accepted.
"This is a low contact way to receive great deals on books," Fawbush added. "We will have the books already bagged and ready to take home with you."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.