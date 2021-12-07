Photos by Nita Johnson
The Laurel County Public Library hosted its Candy Canes, Cocoa & Carols on Thursday evening with a large turnout. The event featured Santa Claus and The Grinch while the Gingerbread Man stood allegiance at the booth where the packets of hot chocolate mix were handed out to children. The festivities also featured Christmas songs playing in the background while library staff handed out coloring sheets, candy canes, and seasonal treats to the line of motorists that lined the College Park area.
