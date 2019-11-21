Brothers Benjamin, Titus and Joshua Luckhaupt, joined by Wyatt "Sawmill" Murray on the upright bass, comprise the band, My Brother's Keeper, a bluegrass band hailing from Cincinnati. The band performed at the Laurel County Public Library on Friday evening.
Photo by Nita Johnson
The Luckhaupt brothers blend their voices for four part harmony, with bassist Wyatt Murray (third from left) adding in the baritone for one of the songs performed last week at the Laurel County Library.
Photo by Nita Johnson
Four part harmony with overtones of bluegrass, rock and everything in between highlight the shows by My Brother's Keeper.
Library hosts My Brother's Keeper
Photo by Nita Johnson
Brothers Benjamin, Titus and Joshua Luckhaupt, joined by Wyatt "Sawmill" Murray on the upright bass, comprise the band, My Brother's Keeper, a bluegrass band hailing from Cincinnati.
