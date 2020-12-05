The Laurel County Public Library hosted a Carols, Candy Canes and Chocolate drive-through event on Thursday evening with traffic lined up throughout the College Park campus for a piece of the holiday spirit.
Library staff donned their festive Christmas apparel and greeted hundreds of children with red Christmas stockings, candy canes, information packets about the library's services, and packs of hot chocolate mix as Christmas carols played in the background and Santa waved at the passers-by. Holiday decorations such as the Gingerbread Man, dinosaur and other inflatables accented the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.