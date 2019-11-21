Lick Fork Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating revival services this weekend.
The services began Thursday, but will run through Sunday morning. Evening services will start at 7 p.m. and the Sunday morning service at 11 a.m.
Preachers and special music are as follows: Friday - Brother Dwayne Arthur, music by the Jarvis Family; Saturday - Brother Steve Wilkerson, music by One Accord; and Sunday morning preacher will be Brother Don Jones from Somerset.
Church Thanksgiving Dinner will be served immediately following Sunday morning’s service.
Church is located at 4520 East Laurel Road, 4.5 miles out Hwy East 80 off 192 East. For further info please contact Pastor Gary Kirby At 606-309-9260.
