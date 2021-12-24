The Lights Around London driving tour continues through Dec. 31 and offers a colorful display of homes and businesses throughout the Laurel County area.

The contest for People's Choice votes is $1 per vote, with proceeds benefitting the Shop with a Cop program. To cast a vote for your favorite (no limit on number of votes), use their website at visitlondonky.com or use the information below.

Vote with Venmo (@ShopCopLondonKY): Vote for your favorite using Venmo. Each vote is $1. You can vote as many times as you like. For example, $20 = 20 votes. Be sure to place the participant number in the comments section of the Venmo app!

Vote In-Person: You can cast your vote in person at the London – Laurel County Visitors Center during normal business hours. Each vote is $1. Be sure to include the participant number when casting your vote.

Visit visitlondonky.com/lights-around-london/ for a map of participants.

