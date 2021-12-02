It's time to unroll those Christmas Lights and get ready for Lights Around London. The surprise Christmas hit from last year with the dazzling visuals, beautiful sets and wonderful holiday spirit is back for a sequel in 2021.
The second-annual Lights Around London Christmas Light Driving Tour runs from December 4 through the 31st. It is a friendly competition to determine which area home or business has the best Christmas lights, and also raises money for less-fortunate children to have a better Christmas.
The inaugural event last year raised more than $6,000 for Shop with a Cop.
Lights Around London is a collaboration between the City of London Tourism, London-Laurel County Tourist Commission, and the London-Laurel Chamber of Commerce.
“Everyone worked so hard last year and we had some beautiful displays on homes and businesses,” said Chris Robinson, executive director of the City of London Tourism commission. “Since this is a fundraiser for Shop With a Cop benefiting London-Laurel County, we encourage people to get excited about voting as much as possible.”
The contest has more than 50 entries again this year. All the entry fees went directly to Shop With a Cop.
The competition will be judged by an independent panel and the public. Judges will determine the Classic Christmas, Single Best Decoration and other awards.
The Griswold Traveling Trophy will be determined by crowd votes of 1$, with all the proceeds going to Shop with a Cop of Laurel County.
There will be two ways to vote to determine the Griswold Traveling Trophy winner and to donate to Shop with a Cop. People can vote digitally via the secure Venmo app at @ShopCopLondonKY. The funds will go directly to their account. Voters can place their votes in the comment section of their transaction.
Votes can also be made in person at the London-Laurel Visitors Center next to Cheddars. Voting will open December 6.
Venmo is super easy to use, and there are no fees associated with the transaction, so all proceeds will go to Shop With a Cop.
