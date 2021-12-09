The second annual Lights Around London officially began on Saturday, Dec. 4 and will continue until Dec. 31. There are approximately 60 homes/businesses participating this year and range from downtown London to Keavy and Lily in the southern section of the county to the Colony and Cold Hill areas in the western section. Thirteen businesses are also part of this year's driving tour, including the J. M. Feltner 4-H Camp's "Winter Wonder Camp" light display as one of the new participants this year. Other businesses include the Laurel County Public Library, Creekside Gardens, Forcht Broadcasting, Wildcat Harley Davidson, Ambulance Inc., Laurel Family Mental Health, Independent Opportunities, Cumberland Valley National Bank, The Bluegrass Baker Town Center, and London Urgent Care.
Homes involved in this year's competition are spread from central London, Cold Hill, Colony, Lily, Bush, Campground, Johnson, Keavy, Sublimity, and Wyan Pine. Homes participating in the Lights Around London have signs with numbers posted in the yard or window.
To download a map, go to www.lightsaroundlondon.com.
The People's Choice award will go to the site with the most votes. Each vote is $1, with funds going to the Shop with a Cop program. You can vote with Venmo by @ShopCopLondonKY and place the participant number in the comments section. Drop off votes will be collected at the London-Laurel County Visitors Center between McDonald's and Cheddar's on Faith Assembly Church Road. Please include the participant number with your $1.
