Jamie Harrison tabulates votes daily for the Lights Around London Driving Tour, and gets comfort knowing that each dollar donated will help area children have a merrier Christmas.
That’s why he’s asking people to vote early and often for their favorite area home or business they think has the best Christmas lights. Each vote is $1, with all the proceeds going to Cumberland Valley Fraternal Order of Police's Shop With a Cop, Inc., to benefit the kids of Laurel County.
“There’s no cap on how much people can donate for their favorites,” said Harrison, who is treasurer for Shop With a Cop. “If they want to give us $100, that’s 100 votes. Right now, the competition for the top spot is very close.”
Through Monday, Harrison said less than 100 votes separate the top eight entries, which leaves big opportunities for movement up the leaderboard. The contest runs through December 31. The winner will receive the Griswold Traveling Trophy for 2020.
More than $1,000 has been donated so far for the driving tour. Harrison said he’s thankful for the funds but knows the need to help underprivileged children in the area grows each year.
“We want everyone to get out and vote and have a good time doing it, with the knowledge it is supporting a great cause that needs funds,” he said.
Last Saturday, over 180 children received clothes and other necessities, as well as toys, during this year’s Shop With a Cop program at the London Walmart. The number of children helped by the program is typically averages 200, however one year over 400 children shopped due to a gift of $10,000 from one generous donor.
“The money we’re raising now through the driving tour will help kids next Christmas,” Harrison said. “We fundraise a year ahead for planning purposes. We don’t know how many kids we can help until we have the money in hand.”
There are two ways to vote to determine the Griswold Traveling Trophy winner and to donate to Shop with a Cop. People can vote digitally via the secure Venmo app at @ShopCopLondonKY. The funds go directly to their account. Voters can place their votes in the comment section of the transaction.
Voters can also vote with cash or check via the London City Hall drive thru during business hours at 501 S. Main Street or at the London-Laurel Visitors Center next to Cheddars. Please have exact change and place in an envelope with the participant number clearly marked. Checks should be issued to Shop with a Cop.
For periodic updates on vote rankings please follow Cumberland Valley Fraternal Order of Police Shop With a Cop, Inc. on Facebook.
Besides the Griswold trophy, a panel of judges will determine other winners among the 77 colorful entries.
“We are thankful so many folks signed on to participate in this inaugural year,” said Chris Robinson with City of London Tourism. “In addition to the public voting, out of town judges will be voting for the Christmas Classics Winner, Best of Show, and other awards. We hope the hard work of so many individuals has helped to bring cheer to this Christmas season, and we look forward to doing this becoming a London tradition.”
Voting details and the map of the tour are available at www.lightsaroundlondon.com.
