London and Laurel County was "lit up like a Christmas tree" during December - marking the second annual "Lights Around London" contest that pits businesses and residences to test their decorating creativity with light displays.
This year's contest had over 60 entries and offered a variety of themes and decor from northern Laurel County to the eastern, western and southern sections as well as numerous participants within London City Limits.
The Lights Around London idea was originated by David Zawko as a spirit booster during the 2020 pandemic that cancelled most family and public events. The contest asked for residents and businesses to decorate with lights for a driving tour that would raise money for the annual Shop with a Cop excursion. The 2020 effort raised over $6,000 that was used to take less fortunate children on a shopping spree that included a new toy and complete set of clothing for each child.
The contest was so popular that it was continued in 2021. Participants this year were asked to pay a $25 entry fee for residences and $50 for businesses.
According to information on the City of London Tourism page, the selections for this year's participants were:
The judges selections are below:
House # - 26- The Frozen House- Best of Show- Creative Performance
House # 38- Best of Show- Classic Christmas
House # 9- The Grinch House- Best of Show- Theme
House #19- Best of Show- Christmas Spirit
House #3- Best of Show- Lighting & Design
Best Business Participation- Creekside Gardens
This year's crowd favorites - which cost $1 per vote - were:
Top 5 highest dollar raiser
1st - #62
2nd - #4
3rd - #19
4th - #9
5th - #46
Top 5 popular vote
1st - #9
2nd - #26
3rd - TIE - #19 & #46
5th - #39
Other favorites named during this year's contest were:
1st - House #62
2nd - House #4 Randall & Victoria Weddle
3rd - House #19
4th - House #39 John Avera
5th - House #26 Johnny & Vanessa Miller
6th - House #46
7th - House #50 Denny & Nora Liford
8th - House #9 David Fisher
9th - House #37 Lois Chesnut
10th - #33 JM Feltner 4-H Camp
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.