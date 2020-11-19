The holiday season will be different this year, but local leaders are proposing a "drive-by" Christmas lighting event that could involve the entire community.
Lights Around London is a newly created excursion in which residents and businesses are encouraged to decorate with the festive holiday spirit this year. Those wishing to participate in the event can register at www.visitlondonky.com/event/lights-around-london/. The drive-through tour will run from Dec. 5 through Dec. 31.
The inaugural event will also serve as a friendly competition that will be judged by an independent panel of judges and by the public. Categories for the winners will be Classic Christmas, Single Best Decoration and other awards. For those who go all-out with holiday lighting, the Griswald Traveling Trophy award will be determined by crowd votes of $1. Proceeds from that competition will then go to Shop with a Cop of Laurel County, which assists needy children with Christmas gifts.
The event is a collaboration of the City of London Tourism, London-Laurel County Tourist Commission and the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce to instill the holiday spirit during a time when innovative measures are needed to ensure social distancing during the COVID pandemic.
Chris Robinson, executive director of the City of London Tourist Commission, said those registering for the drive-through event would be featured on maps that will be available as the opening date of Dec. 5 draws closer.
"This doesn't have to be just within the city - we want people all over the county to participate," he said. "So get out the lights and check the bulbs and be a part of this first-ever event."
