Organizers are pleased with the “phenomenal” success of the inaugural Lights Around London Driving Tour, and more children will have a better Christmas next year as a result.
A total of 77 participants entered the friendly competition to see which ones could put up the best Christmas lights. Out-of-town judges determined the winners in several categories, while The Griswold Traveling Trophy was determined by crowd votes of $1, with all the proceeds going to Shop with a Cop of Laurel County.
The competition got very close at the end, leading to last-minute fundraising efforts by the top entries that pushed the total to $6,063, which will help about 48 more children at Christmas next year.
“For a first-year event it was phenomenal,” said Jamie Harrison with Shop with a Cop. “The spirit of competition was great, because nobody else saw it but there were people in the competition that were voting for other houses too. That was wonderful.”
Harrison said Lights Around London was so well received because it was fun, in a time where people were feeling the effects of a worldwide COVID pandemic.
More than 12,000 people downloaded route information from the tour website.
“I think all of them drove up my one-lane road to see my house,” laughed David Zawko, who’s number 12 entry off Hampton Road home won the Griswold trophy.
Zawko came up with the idea of a Christmas light driving tour as a natural supplement to the beautiful lights the City of London installs each year. As the originator, he said he was under pressure to perform well in the competition, so he “encouraged” a lot of family and friends to donate.
“We were so happy to see such a wonderful response to the lights competition, with how much money was raised for Shop with a Cop and the amount of cars trying to turn around in our driveway,” he said. “It was such a great way to celebrate the season after a really tough year. I think it will become a great London tradition and am excited to see it continue to grow.”
Entry number 75, a home on East Fifth Street owned by Randall and Victoria Weddle, was awarded Best of Show by the out-of-town judges.
Chris Robinson with City of London Tourism said he was impressed by the hard work and thought that people put into decorating their homes.
“Participants put in great effort to make beautiful holiday displays and we know that thousands of folks enjoyed the tour,” he said. “We learned a lot in this inaugural year and hope that Lights around London becomes a holiday tradition for London-Laurel County.”
Harrison said he’s thankful that Shop With a Cop has another revenue stream to supplement the group’s faithful donors.
“There’s no shortage of kids who need a little extra help for Christmas,” he said.
A photo album of all the winners and the participants can be found on the City of London’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.