The London Laurel County Economic Development Authority (LLCEDA) will soon receive a $1,521,819 grant to support economic growth in the Lily Industrial Park next to Aisin Automotive. This grant is through the state’s Kentucky Product Development Initiative (KPDI) which was created to spur innovative opportunities and to continue economic success across the Commonwealth.
LLCEDA purchased the 39.5 acres in April of 2022 and created the Lily Industrial Park for industrial companies. The grant is about half of a $3.8 million project that will construct a 105,000 square foot expandable speculative shell building on a 338,000 square foot build ready pad site.
To accept the grant from the state, the Laurel County Fiscal Court is providing matching funds of $1,521,819 through its ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) allocations. The LLCEDA is committing the remaining $800,000 to finalize financing for the project.
“Economic growth has been incredible for the last few years and we want to continue the momentum. Demand for buildings and sites is at an all-time high and we want to be able to offer speed to market, which has become the deciding factor, with this building, said Paula Thompson, Executive Director of London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority. “We are grateful for the participation and support of the Laurel County Fiscal Court on the grant. As well as continued support from the City of London which helped purchase the property.”
Judge David Westerfield stated, “The fiscal court is pleased to partner on this grant and we understand the need in our community for an available building to recruit new companies. The Lily site is already build-ready and this next step is a big investment into jobs for Laurel County.”
Construction on the new building is expected to begin this summer with completion scheduled for later this year.
“The city of London is proud to be a partner in helping our community grow”, added Mayor Randall Weddle. “We understand the importance of job creation for those who live here and for all those in our region. This is another step towards London-Laurel County leading our region into the future.”
Funds provided from the city of London helped the Authority to purchase the property the spec building will sit on.
The investment through the state’s KPDI program will allow companies to quickly locate in Southeastern Kentucky while mitigating risks and delays associated with the construction process. The PDI program was created in partnership between Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and the Kentucky Association for Economic Development.
“Staying proactive at the front end of the site selection process is a critical element to setting Kentucky up for future economic success,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The KPDI program gives the commonwealth a competitive advantage by ensuring availability of quality sites and buildings to help attract growing companies and great jobs throughout the state. I am excited to announce these initial projects moving forward in the first round of this initiative and am excited to welcome the quality companies that will locate in these communities in the near future.”
