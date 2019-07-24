Lily man determined competent to stand trial for sexual abuse of child

A Lily man who allegedly sexually abused and assaulted a child in 2018 has been determined to be competent and now faces a jury trial later this year.
Antonio Ramirez-Lopez, 35, appeared in Laurel Circuit Court for a pretrial conference Monday, where his attorney, Jennifer Perkins, informed the court that a report concerning Ramirez-Lopez’s recent evaluation at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange had been received. While at KCPC, he underwent a number of tests to help physicians determine his ability to stand trial.
According to Judge Greg Lay, who read from the report in open court, the physician’s opinion was that Ramirez-Lopez does not lack the capacity to understand the proceedings against him and is competent to assist in his defense as well as to stand trial. Perkins said that she did not object to the opinion provided in the report.
With no objection, Judge Lay ruled to find Ramirez-Lopez competent. No competency hearing will be necessary.
Perkins also stated that she had been in ongoing negotiations with prosecutors in hopes of reaching an agreement that would allow the case to be settled without going to trial, but she said that an agreement is unlikely to be reached.
For that reason, Judge Lay set the case for a Nov. 6 jury trial. A final pretrial conference was also scheduled for Nov. 4 at 9 a.m.
Ramirez-Lopez was arrested Sept. 13, 2018, after an investigation was opened by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department and local social service workers concerning a 10-year-old female who Ramirez-Lopez allegedly touched inappropriately and struck in the face. According to an arrest citation, the victim told investigators that Ramirez-Lopez placed the victim’s hand on his private area before forcibly fondling the victim.
In November 2018, Ramirez-Lopez was indicted and formally charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and fourth-degree assault.
Ramirez-Lopez currently remains jailed in the Laurel County Correctional Facility under a $50,000 cash bond.
