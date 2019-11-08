Lily man pleads in 2018 sex abuse of child

Inappropriate interactions with a 10-year-old child could result in a six-year prison sentence for a Lily man.
Antonio Ramirez-Lopez, 36, appeared before Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay on Monday, at which time he entered a guilty plea to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and one count of fourth-degree assault. In an agreement with the Commonwealth Attorney's office, Ramirez-Lopez was recommended to serve six years in prison on each of the sex abuse charges and 12 months on the assault charge. The sentences would run concurrently, or at the same time, giving Ramirez-Lopez a total of six years.
Lay said Ramirez-Lopez, under Kentucky law, must undergo a sexual offender evaluation, and set the formal sentencing for Dec. 16.
Through the assistance of an interpreter, Ramirez-Lopez agreed with the terms of the plea agreement, which will also result in his having to register as a sex offender.
The incidents of abuse took place between July 4 and August 9, 2018, according to the indictment and the arrest warrant. The arrest report states that Ramirez-Lopez was drunk on the first occasion of the sexual abuse when he molested the child. He also "got on top" of the child in the floor and pulled her pants and underwear down. The victim told investigating officers that Ramirez-Lopez also injured her because his fingernails were long - which resulted in the fourth-degree assault charge.
Ramirez-Lopez was remanded back to the Laurel County Correctional Center without bond, where he has remained since his arrest on Sept. 13, 2018.
