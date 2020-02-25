Limiting screen time for children  

While technology can be a great educational tool and source of entertainment, far too many children spend too much time in front of a screen each day. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, kids between the ages of 8 and 18, on average, spend 7.5 hours each day in front of a screen for entertainment purposes. Of these hours, they spend 4.5 hours each solely watching television. This does not include the hours they spend on a computer for educational purposes both at school and at home doing homework.
Too much screen time, regardless of device, can have negative effects on children including sleep deprivation, attention deficit, cognitive delays and impaired learning. Fortunately, there are ways you can limit the amount of time your child spends in front of a screen.
First, be aware that the appropriate amount of screen time varies among age groups. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the following amounts of screen time:
• Children younger than 18 months: none with the exception of video chatting
• 18-24 month olds: Parents who want to start introducing their children to digital media can do so but should select quality programming for their children and watch it with them to explain what they are seeing.
• 2-5 year olds: No more than one hour per day
• 6 and over: No more than one to two hours per day. Set consistent limits on time spent in front of the screen and the types of media they can access. Do not let screen time interfere with adequate sleep, physical activity and other healthy behaviors.
Here are some ideas for ways you can reduce your child’s screen time:
• Set limits. Keep devices out of your child’s bedroom and turn all devices (including yours) off during meals. Allow older children to have screen time only after they have finished homework and their chores.
• Encourage physical activity. Children need at least one hour a day.
• Develop technology alternatives centered on family time. You can do several activities together including listening to music and dancing, playing board games, reading books, imaginative play or even taking a walk.
• Take an active role in screen time. When your child has screen time, know what they are watching. Help them select a video game or television show and do your homework beforehand so you know that the selection is age appropriate.
• Be a good role model. Limit your screen time as well. Be present with your children.
More information on raising healthy families is available that the Laurel County office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.