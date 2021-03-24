Lindsay Cox earns Gold Achievement in 4-H program  

4-H encourages young people to set and achieve their goals. To that end, the Kentucky 4-H Achievement Program was created to reward ambitious and accomplished young people throughout the state.
In the highly competitive 4-H Achievement Program, young people receive recognition and prizes for their accomplishments in 4-H and their community. 4-H’ers can start accumulating points as soon as they start 4-H and begin earning recognition by ten years of age.
In Laurel County there were three achievement winners this year. These 4-H’ers are listed below with the achievement they accepted.
Lindsay Cox-Gold Achievement
Emily Cox-Silver Achievement
Charlotte Blevins-Bronze Achievement
Laurel County’s first 4-H KY Gold Achievement winner is Lindsay Michelle Cox, a junior at South Laurel High School. Lindsay began her journey nearly 12 years ago attending 4-H Clubs and Camps. This was the beginning of her 4-H project work, qualifying for a variety of projects entered in the KY State Fair in sewing, foods, forestry, and home environment. She has served several years in various camp counselor roles, as well as attending 4-H Summits and Teen Conferences.
Being involved in countless drives to benefit others, Lindsay has shown strong teen leadership and encouraged younger 4-H’ers and peers to be more involved in the community.
As a Gold Honoree, Lindsay will receive a full scholarship to the 2021 KY 4-H Teen Conference at UK this year as well being invited to attend National 4-H Congress in Atlanta 2021. Lindsay is the daughter of Todd and Rhianna Cox of London.
