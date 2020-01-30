SOMERSET, Ky. – Lindsey Wilson College (LWC) and Somerset Community College (SCC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University Center of Southern Kentucky recently.
The University Center of Southern Kentucky (UCSK) will give SCC students the opportunity to earn their full bachelor's degree locally without having to move away from home. Students can complete their associate degree at SCC and then complete their bachelor's degree with LWC.
“SCC is excited to welcome Lindsey Wilson College to the University Center of Southern Kentucky. We have worked together for several years and look forward to bringing additional opportunities to our students through this partnership,” said Dr. Clint Hayes, senior vice president of Academic Affairs at SCC.
The current types of programs offered through the UCSK are in hybrid or online format. LWC will offer a bachelor’s degree in human services and counseling. Additionally, LWC will offer a Master of Education (M.Ed.) in Counseling and Human Development.
The partnership makes earning a four-year degree more accessible. Under the agreement, students complete half of the degree at SCC’s tuition rate and the other half of the bachelor’s degree from LWC, allowing an affordable bachelor’s degree from a four-year university close to home.
A library MOA was also signed so university center students will be able to utilize the Learning Commons on the SCC’s Somerset campus. Students also will have access to LWC’s admissions, registration, and academic advising staff from the UCSK’s offices.
“Lindsey Wilson College is delighted to become a partner with the University Center of Southern Kentucky. We have a long relationship with Somerset Community College, serving their graduates with our Human Services and Counseling & Human Development programs. Lindsey Wilson College sees this partnership as an opportunity to solidify our presence in the Somerset community”, said Dr. Trish Parrish, Vice President Academic Affairs at Lindsey Wilson College.
For more information, visit the University Center webpage at somerset.kctcs.edu. Contact the University Center office 606-451-6667 or e-mail sccuniversitycenter@kctcs.edu. Please like us on Facebook at @SCCUniversityCenter.
