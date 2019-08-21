Little Miss and Master pageant has strong showing

The Laurel County Homecoming hosted Spotlight on Youth for its opening night on Thursday, culminating with the Miss and Mister pageant.
Winners of those categories were:
Infant Miss: Presley McPeek
Baby Miss: Lorelei Foley
Wee Master: Memphis Ellis
Toddler Master: Malachi Steele
Toddler Miss: Addalynn Crusenberry
Tiny Master: Hunter Looney
Tiny Miss: Madalyn Sizemore
Little Miss: McKinley Deaton
Junior Miss: Makenna Hibbard
Princess: Madison Deaton
