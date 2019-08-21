Little Miss and Master pageant has strong showing

The Laurel County Homecoming hosted Spotlight on Youth for its opening night on Thursday, culminating with the Miss and Mister pageant.

Winners of those categories were:

Infant Miss: Presley McPeek

Baby Miss: Lorelei Foley

Wee Master: Memphis Ellis

Toddler Master: Malachi Steele

Toddler Miss: Addalynn Crusenberry

Tiny Master: Hunter Looney

Tiny Miss: Madalyn Sizemore

Little Miss: McKinley Deaton

Junior Miss: Makenna Hibbard

Princess: Madison Deaton

