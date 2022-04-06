It began as a food truck, drawing customers into the former China Town spot on North Main Street.
But its popularity grew and soon Little Taste of Jamaica owners Rushane and Destiny McClymont began looking for a storefront where they could serve their customers more effectively.
Over the past two months the couple has remodeled the former Wingz 2.0 building a bit further up North Main Street, at 1112 N. Main St., and celebrated their grand opening last week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Rushane hails from Jamaica and serves his native cuisine with pride. He is an active soccer player, having played for Eastern Kentucky University and graduating from Union College in 2019. The couple juggle their new business venture between their varied interests - one of which includes their young daughter.
Little Taste of Jamaica offers daily specials of tropical nachos, jerk pulled pork or chicken nachos, tropical loaded fries, Caribbean bowl and Mango pulled chicken, Jerk wings and Jerk pork or chicken wrap as well as their regular menu that includes brown stew chicken, curry chicken, pineapple chicken, oxtail and coconut curry shrimp. Side dishes include rice, potato salad, fried plantain, fried dumpling, Jerk patty, beef or chicken patty, onion rings, mac-n-cheese, and cole slaw. Meals include Jamaican red wine steak, pepper steak, Jerk ribs or pork, fried chicken or jerk chicken.
Also offered are a variety of sandwiches as well as a kids menu, pasta and vegetarian choices.
Little Taste of Jamaica is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 12 noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. They offer a drive-thru window as well as dine-in and carryout.
