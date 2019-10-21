The Battle of Camp Wildcat was held on Saturday and highlighted the battle of Oct. 21, 1861 that marked the first major Civil War battle and the first Union victory in Kentucky. This year's event marked the 30th annual re-enactment held on the banks of the Rockcastle River in northern Laurel County. The three-day event is held the third weekend of October, closest to the actual date of the battle, and includes a history day on Friday for local school groups, a re-enactment of the Battle of Camp Wildcat on Saturday and Battle of London on Sunday.
