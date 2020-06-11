LMU confers degrees on 547 graduates  

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) President Clayton Hess conferred 547 degrees -- including 168 associate, 220 baccalaureate, 140 masters, three educational specialist and 16 doctorate -- on candidates that completed the degree requirements at the close of the spring semester on Saturday, May 2.
LMU's Spring 2020 semester was completed online due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The University also canceled the spring commencement ceremonies.
Among the graudates were:
Janaye Bowling, of London, who earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Heather Chaney, of London, who earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Kindra Cole, of London, who earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Jessica Farler, of London, who earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Joshua Holland, of London, who earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Courtney Jennings, of East Bernstadt, who earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Sara Jones, of Keavy, who earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree
Ashley Beard, of Lily, who earned an Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree
Emily Brown, of London, who earned an Master of Science in Life Science Research degree
