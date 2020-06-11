LMU confers degrees on 547 graduates  

Photo submitted

LMU's Spring 2020 semester was completed online due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The University also canceled the spring commencement ceremonies.

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) President Clayton Hess conferred 547 degrees -- including 168 associate, 220 baccalaureate, 140 masters, three educational specialist and 16 doctorate -- on candidates that completed the degree requirements at the close of the spring semester on Saturday, May 2.

Among the graudates were:

Janaye Bowling, of London, who earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Heather Chaney, of London, who earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Kindra Cole, of London, who earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Jessica Farler, of London, who earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Joshua Holland, of London, who earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Courtney Jennings, of East Bernstadt, who earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Sara Jones, of Keavy, who earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree

Ashley Beard, of Lily, who earned an Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree

Emily Brown, of London, who earned an Master of Science in Life Science Research degree

