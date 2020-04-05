Loans for churches, nonprofits boost for economy, KBC consultant says

Churches and related nonprofits wavering about access to the CARES Act’s Paycheck Protection Program should consider it a means to keep the economy and their ministry moving, says a church financial consultant with the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
Don Spencer, the KBC church financial benefits consultant, said he doesn’t see the loan as a violation of the separation of church and state. Instead, he said, it’s a way the government is using to keep the economy churning during the coronavirus outbreak.
“The intent of the loan is not to help the church, but to help keep people employed,” he said. “It affects everybody on an equal basis. It’s not singling anybody out.”
The bill reads that faith-based organizations would not have to show they are not principally engaged in teaching, instructing, counseling, or indoctrinating religion or religious beliefs, unlike other SBA loans.
The only considerations permitted to take into account for eligibility for nonprofits and houses of worship is that they are designated as a 501(c)(3) organization with less than 500 employees, according to the Senate Business Committee. “The only requirements that the lender should consider are: (1) whether the borrower was operational on Feb. 15 and (2) whether the borrow was paying salaries and payroll taxes at that time,” according to information from Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office.
“That fits with everything I’ve been hearing,” Spencer said. “Part of the whole intent was to cut through red tape because they want to get money into the economy as quickly as possible to help keep people employed.”
As for the separation of church and state issue, Spencer said he understands some will have different interpretations.
“There will be some people who feel that way (on separation of church and state). You have to look at it as a matter of stewardship to help the economy and that helps everybody.”
Churches with a bivocational pastor shouldn’t hesitate to apply either, Spencer said. “I don’t see it being any different. The only difference is fewer dollars involved.”
When the loan period is over, Spencer said, the lender will have to apply and provide information that the organization has the same number of employees it did when it took the loan to make it 100 percent forgivable.
Churches need to contact local community banks to apply for the loan. The SBA recently released a sample application that shows what needs to be done, Spencer said.
“It’s also going to help the banks who are administrating the loans,” he said. “It’s helping the economy all the way around.”
Spencer said it’s a good loan for churches. “The only string attached is that you have to spend the money to pay wages, interest on mortgages or utilities which have been in effect prior to Feb. 15,” he said. Wages can include salaries, retirement benefits and healthcare benefits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.