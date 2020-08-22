Local 4-H member selected as a National Ambassador

Kentucky 4-H believes that all youth should have opportunities for positive youth development in our four guiding concepts: mastery, belonging, independence, and generosity.
The Kentucky 4-H Shooting Sports Teen Ambassador Board fosters mastery by empowering members to research, develop, present and teach concepts related to shooting sports and natural resources, belonging by building relationships with other 4-Hers from across the state with similar interests, independence by encouraging the development of youth lead committees, and generosity through the planning of, and participation in, regular service projects.
Laurel County 4-H member Justin Woods was recently selected to serve on the National Shooting Sports state leadership board for the 2020-2021 school year.
This youth board is comprised of high school age 4-H members selected through a competitive process and state level panel interview. This is Woods' second year as a state ambassador. This is a very prestigious honor for a select few students from all over the United States. Woods leadership for his club, district, state, and now, country has already impacted those around him and will have even more opportunities to affect the lives of others. He is the epitome of the 4-H way of learning by doing and making the best better.
