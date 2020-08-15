Local 4-H member to serve on Ky. SET Board

A Laurel County 4-H member, Charlotte Blevins was recently selected to serve on the Kentucky 4-H Science, Engineering, and Technology Leadership Board for the 2020-2021 school year.
This youth board is comprised of high school age 4-H members selected through a competitive process including writing an essay, a resume, and successfully interviewing with a state level panel.
The goal of this program is to develop educational programs that provide youth opportunities to: master technical skills and creative abilities; explore careers in the science, engineering, and technology industry; develop leadership abilities and character; build self-confidence; improve public speaking and presentation skills and share knowledge with others.
Blevins will have responsibilities at the Kentucky State Fair, 4-H Summit and Teen Conference workshops, and county/district level events. The Extension Office is excited to have Blevins represent Laurel County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.