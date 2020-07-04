Local attorney to attend Republican National Convention  

Photo submitted
Local attorney Kevin Smith was elected earlier this month at the Republican Party of Kentucky's State Convention to be part of Kentucky’s delegation to this summer’s Republican National Convention. The Republican National Convention convenes every four years to select the party’s nominee for President of the United States of America. Kevin, a former aide to Senator Mitch McConnell in Washington, DC, will be making his fourth consecutive trip to the national convention. Kevin was previously elected as part of Kentucky’s delegation to the 2012 and 2016 Republican National Conventions, and he worked behind the scenes of the 2008 Convention as Special Assistant to then Chairman of the Republican National Committee Robert M. “Mike” Duncan, a native of Martin County, KY.
