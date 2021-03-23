Local author Silas House to be featured in Kentucky Book Festival virtual event  

Fans of Lily native Silas House will have the opportunity to learn more about the author and his very first novel through a virtual event on Thursday, as Kentucky Humanities will be hosting “An Evening with Silas House” as a part of their Kentucky Book Festival and in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his debut novel, “Clay’s Quilt.” The event is sponsored by First Southern National Bank.
House, a 1989 graduate of Laurel County High School, is a multi award-winning, “New York Times” best-selling novelist. He is also the National Endowment for the Humanities Chair of Appalachian Studies at Berea College and serves on the faculty of the Spalding University School of Creative Writing.
His honors include the Nautilus Award, an E.B. White Honor Book Award, the Appalachian Book of the Year, the Storylines Prize from the New York Public Library/NAV Foundation, the Intellectual Freedom Award from the National Council of Teachers of English and many other accolades, including winning the Kentucky Novel of the Year twice.
In 2016, House was invited to read at the Library of Congress. His 2018 novel “Southernmost” won the Weatherford Award for Fiction, the Judy Gaines Young Award, was long-listed for the Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction, was short-listed for the Willie Morris Award and appeared on several Best of 2018 lists. House’s writing has appeared in publications such as “Time,” “The Atlantic,” “The New York Times,” “Newsday,” “Garden and Gun,” and many others. He was also one of the main subjects and an executive producer of the award-winning film “Hillbilly.”
House will be joined in conversation by author and business owner Angela Correll during Thursday’s virtual event.
In a relaxed, conversational format, Correll will ask House about the writing of his first novel, which will be celebrating its 20th anniversary on March 30, and its history from first publication to now, along with his writing life, inspiration and more.
The two authors will chat for about 40 minutes and then the event will open up to audience Q&A, moderated by Kentucky Book Festival Director Sara Woods.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom webinar. It will also be broadcasted live on the Kentucky Humanities Facebook page.
In addition to the webinar, the Corbin Public Library will also be doing a giveaway of a Kentucky Book Festival Book Bundle which will include the novel “Clay’s Quilt” in paperback, a subscriber letter, a bookmark, signed bookplate from the author, two quilt greeting cards (with envelopes) designed by Rachael Sinclair and a travel size, handmade soap from Kentucky Soaps & Such.
To register for the virtual event and sign up to be entered into the library’s giveaway, visit https://forms.gle/M4ncXwLiExCEN4Yx7.
This program is brought to you by the Kentucky Book Festival. Additional virtual events are scheduled to occur in May with chef Ouita Michel; July, with novelist David Bell; and September, with poet and novelist Crystal Wilkinson. The Kentucky Book Festival will occur the first week of November, with a mixture of virtual and in-person events planned.
