Local broadcaster wins KBA's Best Radio Talk Show

His voice is one that most local radio listeners easily recognize, one to which they hear throughout the day.
That is the voice of Dave Begley, a staple at Forcht Broadcasting in London, the station for which most London residents recognize as WWEL The Wolf 1400 AM and 106.9 FM, 96.7 FM Kool Gold and SAM (Simply About Music) 103.9 FM.
Besides bringing the latest news to his listeners, Begley also hosts a talk show, London News Now - the show that recently won him an award for Best Radio Talk Show at the Kentucky Broadcasting Association.
London News Now was selected as the best radio talk show during the KBA's annual conference in Florence, Indiana, heralding Begley as the voice people want to hear to provide news and information about their community and events.
With 32 years of experience in broadcasting, Begley is no stranger to the desires of the public for news and events on the local scale. His career began in 1987, while Begley was still in high school.
"I started out in Manchester at 103.1, which is now K Love," he said. "Then I worked at Rock 105.7, which is now a country station."
Begley's career then took him to Corbin, where he was a familiar voice to listeners of KD Country and T107 (WCTT) for 13 years. In 2013, he left the Corbin arena and joined the staff of Forcht Broadcasting in London.
"It was an honor to be nominated for the award, muchless to win it," Begley said. "I have made a career in broadcasting and I'm honored to get this award."
