The COVID-19 epidemic has changed the way businesses operate. Having to protect their customers and their staff, companies are finding ways to continue working while minimizing contact. These stressful times leave much uncertainty to consumers, employees and business owners alike.
"I'm an older man, and I've never seen anything like this," said Bill Harris, one of the owners of Mako Appliance and Mattress -- a local chain. Mako has a store location at the London Shopping Center, with other areas in Lexington and Danville.
"Most of my employees are younger people," Harris continued. "They're staying enthusiastic. I hear them say we're going to get through this. Things are going to go back to normal. But what normal is going to look like after this, I couldn't tell you."
Like other establishments, Mako is ensuring its employees are wearing personal protective equipment. Additionally, the business is putting a significant focus on online and over-the-phone service. Harris said the atmosphere of the workplace has changed. However, he remains grateful that his company is adapting.
"Sales are actually soaring. This month is looking to be a record-month," said Harris. "I think the stimulus check has allowed many people to finally get that new microwave or that washing machine they've been needing."
Unfortunately, Harris explained, the stimulus didn't get sent to the various mom 'n pop shops that need it now more than ever. A lot of small businesses don't have the means to survive during the pandemic.
"I think things will go back to normal slowly, as normal as normal can be, but this pandemic has made everyone more cautious. I wash my hands 15, 20 times a day. Shaking hands is something I'm going to have to get used to again," said Harris.
Regardless, Harris said he likes to look at the bright side of things. He and his staff continue to work hard each day, taking one step at a time.
"My advice is to just keep doing your thing, but keep yourself safe, keep your staff safe and keep your customers safe," said Harris.
Mako Appliance and Mattress can be reached online at http://makoappliances.com/ and over the phone at 833-650-Mako (6256).
