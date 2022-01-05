LONDON—A group of young adults from a local church recently gave their time and efforts to helping tornado victims in Western Kentucky.
When Hart Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Terrell Bradley challenged church members to volunteer to help tornado victims across the state, a group of four college students knew they had to help.
“I wanted to do it because, you know, we’re still in the middle of a pandemic and a lot of people are still very afraid to reach out and I wanted to show that we, as a people, are still a people in the midst of turmoil, either politically or whatever, there’s so much turmoil but we can still come together as a people,” said Cole McCravey, one of the volunteers.
On Sunday, McCravey, Shelby Clark, Leighton Avera and Lucas Reed traveled to Mayfield where they worked for three days to provide relief those affected by the recent tornado that devastated the town.
After arriving in Mayfield, the four agreed it was shocking to see the damage the tornado had left behind in person as compared to photographs.
“We were talking earlier about how it didn’t feel like we were in America, it didn’t feel like we were just five hours from home, we felt like we were in a complete other country that had been completely ripped apart,” McCravey said.
Driving around, the group said they saw community members out and about but there was an “eerie quietness” in the air.
“It’s almost like people are in a daze and still don’t understand what’s happening,” Clark said.
The group volunteered through the Christian organization Samaritan’s Purse who has been providing aid to tornado victims in Western Kentucky since tornadoes hit the area.
Through Samaritan’s Purse, the group was able to stay at a local church and was provided with three free meals a day. Each day, the volunteers worked at different sites to help clean up and rebuild areas affected by the tornado. During that time, the four also had an opportunities to speak with those victims they were providing aid to, offering prayers and lending an ear.
McCravey, Clark, Avera and Reed hope that they not only provided some much needed help to those in need but also shared the love of Jesus with all those they came in contact with.
“Our mission, I guess you could say, is that we want to be the hands and feet of Christ,” Clark said.
For the group, this week has been a humbling experience, as they were able to see hurting people coming together after the devastation that was left behind.
“Don’t take for granted what you’ve got, love your loved ones as hard as you can, as long as you can,” Clark said. “Even if you’re living in a one-room apartment, just be thankful you have a roof over your head and have heat because a lot of these people don’t.”
Reed, who said it was the least he could do to give some of his time to help others, hopes that their trip will encourage others to volunteer their time and efforts to help those in need.
“I’m not one to throw myself out there, so it’s great to have friends like these to help push me out of my comfort zone,” he said. “I hope when we go back home I can help convince more of our friends to maybe, God forbid anything like this happens again, get an even bigger group together to provide help.”
For more information on how you can help tornado victims through Samaritan’s Purse, visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/.
