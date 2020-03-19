TRI-COUNTY -- County officials have been working to make thoughtful decisions as more information becomes available to them, several have declared state of emergencies and others have closed courthouse doors.
In Whitley County, Judge/Executive Pat White Jr. declared a state of emergency on March 13 pertaining to an abundance of caution surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
White will for now, however, keep the offices in the old courthouse open for business.
Being transparent, White said this in a Facebook post: This is subject to change if more information becomes available to warrant reconsideration but the county departments provide essential services that have to continue and we want to do our best to keep them running smoothly.
White said this decision came after a lot of thought and consideration.
He encourages citizens not to use this as an opportunity to loiter around the courthouse. He also encourages the practice of good hygiene, social distancing and consideration of others that may be more vulnerable than you. Lastly White would also like to encourage extra efforts to do business with community small businesses.
If you need help, you can call the county at 549-6000 or dispatch at 549-6018. If you have questions about the coronavirus then the state has a hotline for you to call at 1-800-772-5725. You can also find information at www.cdc.gov or www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
On Monday, Knox County Judge/Executive Mike Mitchell also declared a state of emergency. Mitchell said originally he was going to wait to see just how close the virus got to Knox County but after calls with emergency management and other state official he went ahead with the decision.
Mitchell also closed the courthouse at 4 p.m. on Tuesday to foot traffic. This was a measure to protect resources and government. This will allow services to the public while keeping citizens safe.
Laurel County Judge/Executive David Westerfield told the Times-Tribune Tuesday that he has plans to declare a state of emergency for his county as well. Laurel County officially closed down the courthouse at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday indefinitely. People can register vehicles online. Signs with phone numbers for every department will be posted on doors. Employees will be working but no foot traffic will be allowed inside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.