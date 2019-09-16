Local girl nominated for prestigious awards

She is known locally for her vocal performances, but a London youngster is now spreading her wings to other areas of the state and nation. That has now earned her a nomination for vocalist of the year.
Nine-year-old Phoebe White is nominated for JMA Junior Vocalist of the Year.
The fifth annual Josie Music Awards is the largest independent artist awards show globally and was created to recognize the hard work and talent of independent / up and coming music artists in all genres. There is an independent panel of industry professionals that review every nomination; there were 23,000 nominations this year.
Selections are based on talent, skill, material and professionalism.
White said that regardless of who wins, it truly is an honor to be named one of the top five finalists.
The red carpet event will be held in the Celebrity Theater inside the Dollywood Theme Park on Saturday, September 21.
White is also nominated for Young Artist of the Year by the The Academy Of Western Artists.
The AWA Will Rogers’ Cowboy Awards were established to recognize distinguished Western Artists in a wide variety of categories to acknowledge his or her contribution to the Cowboy Way of Life. Based in Gene Autry, Oklahoma, the AWA is an organization that honors individuals who have preserved and perpetuated the heritage of the American cowboy and is one of the highest awards in recognition of the Western Arts in the world.
The 24th annual AWA Will Rogers Awards will be held on April 9, 2020 at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.
White is excited to be named as one of the four finalists. Grammy-winning singer / songwriter Kacey Musgraves received the same nomination several years ago.
From an early age with a passion for making music, White set out on a mission to become a respected solo artist. White is currently the winner of 16 talent contests, plus a finalist in six more. She has performed at the Kentucky Castle and in Nashville with Grammy award winners Riders in the Sky.
In addition, White has shared the stage with Michael Johnathon, Bluegrass band of the year: The Farm Hands, members of Chicago, The Doobie Brothers, New Grass Revival and more.
She has performed multiple times on national TV and worldwide radio. White was featured twice on "Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour" which airs on American Forces Radio Network each weekend in 177 nations, every military base and US Naval ship in the world, and coast-to-coast in millions of TV homes as a public TV series. Plus, White performed on "The Best of America by Horseback" on RFD-TV when the show filmed recently at Laurel County’s own Hang ‘em High Horse Camp. Prior to that, White was featured at both the country music capital of Kentucky: Renfro Valley and The Kentucky Opry.
A self-taught yodeler with an extensive range, White also enjoys working with several amazing music coaches. Her love of music spans many different generations and genres, but her favorites are country, western, Christian, gospel, Americana, bluegrass, and R&B.
White has a lofty list of goals inspired by music pioneers who have gone before her. One of her goals is to perform on the Grand Ole Opry. Incredibly, White has received a special invitation to do just that. She is very excited and looking forward to what promises to be an amazing experience at the historic venue.
She simply loves to sing and is working hard to build a solid foundation for a career in music.
White is deeply grateful for every opportunity and each invitation to perform.
In addition to singing, she enjoys playing guitar, mandolin, piano, ukelele, and guitalele. She also likes to dance, swim and travel with her family. However, White’s favorite thing to do is entertain live audiences. She totaled more than 65 stage performances in 2018 and is well on her way to surpassing that number this year. For more information, please visit SingPhoebeSing.com or send booking requests to SingPhoebeSing@gmail.com
