There are many events taking place for the Halloween celebrations in the Laurel community.
Friday, Oct. 29
• The Terror Squad Haunted House on Fire-Rescue Drive will open at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Admission is $10 per person. Funds profit the London-Laurel Rescue Squad. This is the last weekend to experience the thrills and chills of this annual scare-fest.
• Old Town Grill is hosting a Halloween and Costume Contest, beginning at 8 p.m. until 12 midnight on the patio. Dancing, drink specials and prizes for Most Original, Best Couple and Scariest costumes will be awarded. No admission fee but those attending are asked to bring a new toy for the Toys for Tots collection.
Saturday, Oct. 30
• Kentucky State Police is hosting a drive-through trick or treat from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at the London Post 11.
• Boo on Main will allow children to collect candy and treats from local businesses/organizations in downtown London from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Get out your best costume and join the fun!
• Wildcat Harley Davidson is hosting a Costume Contest and Trick or Treating from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Trick or Treating will take place in the city and county areas from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
