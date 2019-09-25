Laurel Countians will have the opportunity to help support two local high schools. The art classes of North and South Laurel High Schools took part in designing a Sentinel-Echo newspaper rack each. The school of the rack that makes the most money will receive a donation from The Sentinel-Echo of half the revenue from both racks.
The newspaper racks are standing in front of the Laurel County Courthouse and to vote on your favorite, you just need to buy a newspaper from it. The school's newspaper rack that collects the most money throughout the World Chicken Festival will win.
North went with a North Laurel Jaguars themed design while South painted theirs with a collage of modern art.
"I put Gracie Noland in charge of our design," said Tony Johnson, art teacher at North. "She did a nice job on it. Gracie also did it as a project for the Center for Innovation. They put together a little documentary for the stand's designs and their implementation. I'm grateful that the Sentinel-Echo gets the opportunity to showcase these kids' talent."
"I did a lot of sketches to figure out what I wanted to do exactly. I figured the best thing would be our school mascot, which is, of course, the jaguar," said Noland. She added that she had help from some of her friends, along with her boyfriend Stratton Murray.
"Mr. Johnson even asked if I wanted to work with anyone. I'm not opposed to working with anyone, I just chose to do it alone," Noland continued. "But when the deadline was coming up, I panicked. And then my friends came along and say 'you know, we'll help.' I learned that it was okay to have help. It's not a bad thing to ask for help. I never truly love my work as much as I should, but I do really love this piece. It looks really nice. I'm happy I got to do this for school."
South Laurel's class took the approach of a collage with multiple students as contributors.
"We went with the theme of famous works of art. Originally, it was in a South Laurel color scheme, and then students just did their own thing," said South's art teacher Kelly Collier. "It's got a unity with the classic arts being brought together. And it was fun, the kids enjoyed it. My students are really interested in getting their friends here at South to purchase papers."
Students who designed South's rack include Maddi Chadwell, who worked on the Starry Night and the Great Wave; Olivia Robinson, who composed the surrealism piece Persistence of Memory; Abigail Maxey, who put her own spin on the Mona Lisa; Poppy Spradlin, who drew an Andy Warhol-style pop-art cardinal; and Taylor Payne, who contributed Keith Harrington-like characters.
"I worked on an interpretation of the Mona Lisa because it's one of the most iconic pieces of classic art history," said Maxey, reflecting on her contribution. "It was difficult trying to get the facial features just right because the original piece has a lot of wear and tear. I really enjoyed the final piece, we tried to have a lot of twists in each piece of art that we did."
Collier wants the revenue to go toward one of the classes' field trips, such as the visit to Eastern Kentucky University's open studio. Johnson, meanwhile, hopes the winnings can purchase more art supplies, such as paints and ceramics, for his class.
