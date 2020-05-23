Photos submitted
Six children from the Laurel River Baptist Association participated on an online Children Bible Drill due to social distancing standards. Those who participated were Elizabeth Dyer, Lydia Dyer, Micah Patterson, Claire Chitwood and Savannah Blevins from Corinth Baptist Church. Trenton Pool from Providence Baptist Church. All six became state winners. Elizabeth Dyer, Claire Chitwood and Trenton Pool are three-year state winners. They will receive their certificates and medallions in the mail.
