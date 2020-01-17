Local law enforcement has busy year in 2019

Law enforcement personnel had a busy year in 2019 with numerous calls for assistance and investigations. But all three local groups were also very active in community events, especially those involving children.
London City Police
In 2019, the London Police Department responded to 9,804 calls received through Dispatch.
On February 1, 2019, London Mayor Troy Rudder appointed Darrel Kilburn as Chief of Police following the retirement of Chief Derek House.
For the fifth time in a row, the London Police Department received a Certification of Accreditation from the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police. For 25 years the London Police Department has received accreditation, a professional standard that reflects that an agency's been carefully measured against an established set of standards and has met or exceeded professionally accepted practices in law enforcement.
The Department of 34 officers in 2019 opened 793 cases, worked 1,082 accidents, assisted 387 motorists, ticketed for 780 seat belt violations, made 263 drug arrests, worked 45 auto thefts, and investigated 52 DUI alcohol involvement complaints and 97 DUI drug involvement complaints. Of the 23 missing person cases worked, 13 were runaways.
In a comparison of 2018-19, there were no major increases in specific calls. Calls that displayed a decrease included drug activity, reckless driving, robbery, suspicious persons/activity, and wanted persons.
"Looking into the future, we will continue to focus on making our roadways safer in order to save lives and we will continue to provide a high standard of policing. We appreciate the community's support in our efforts and hope you will be encouraged to join us - united in our mission against crime," Chief Kilburn said.
Over the past year, the Department provided 98 Give Me A Reason free educational drug test kits to parents of teens and disposed of approximately 366 medications through the RX Return units located in the Department's lobby. The department has continued to spearhead the D.A.R.E. program for all fifth-grade students in Laurel County, provide free R.A.D. Women's Self-Defense courses, and read to children monthly at the Laurel Co. Public Library's storytime.
In addition, the Department will continue to provide free child safety seat checks, present on active shooter awareness for businesses, conduct educational human trafficking presentations, provide social media safety/drug education programs, and host fingerprinting events for children, among many others safety programs.
London Police are looking forward to providing annual events for the public, including the Citizens' Police Academy, National Night Out, Coffee With A Cop, and more.
For more information about the London Police Department visit londonpd.com or the Department's Facebook Page www.facebook.com/londoncitypd/. To contact the London Police call (606) 878-7004 or visit 503 S. Main St., London, Ky. 40741.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Handling over 20,000 calls last year, 2019 was indeed a busy year for detectives and deputies. The success of placing wanted persons and violators behind bars is credited to an increase in deputies on patrol and good law enforcement that resulted in a decrease in crime in the area.
Overall, the year of 2019 brought 20,321 calls to Sheriff's personnel. From those came 1,407 disturbance calls that included prowlers, noise, shooting guns, disputes and harassment. Suspicious person complaints reached 643 last year. There were 419 motorist arrests as well as 1,185 traffic calls for possible DUI, road rage, and reckless driving, and 768 calls requesting to speak to a deputy. The Sheriff's Office conducted 946 traffic crash investigations in 2019 and responded to 419 motorist assistance calls.
Missing persons reports also consumed much of last year's activities, with 183 reports filed, with 775 ATL (Attempt to Locate) investigations conducted. Many of the missing persons complaints filed involved runaway juveniles.
Despite the overall decrease in crime last year, the Sheriff's Office also conducted 23 death investigations, five murders, and 21 other violent crimes such as rape, robbery and kidnapping. Domestic violence complaints, that included assaults, totaled 801, with 550 calls regarding suicidal, mentally ill or out of control persons reported last year.
Much of the crime rate is often attributed to substance abuse, primarily drug abuse. The Sheriff's Office logged in 171 calls regarding drug complaints and investigated 158 cases of vandalism, 685 burglary and thefts, 198 prisoner/mentally unstable transports, and served 844 warrants or summons.
While keeping the community as safe as possible, deputies and detectives also performed a number of community service activities throughout the year. School walk-throughs are one means of ensuring Laurel County students that law enforcement is concerned about the safety of students and school staff, conducting 213 such procedures last year. They also did 488 extra patrols for citizens requesting their help in keeping their homes and community safe and conducted 166 safety education programs at schools, churches and other places to assist the public in being safe.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is also a presence at the World Chicken Festival, Special Games and other community events to share educational and safety programs with the public.
Kentucky State Police London Post 11
With seven counties to cover, the 56 troopers, dispatchers and administration of the London Post 11 logged yet another busy year in 2019.
According to Public Affairs Officer Scottie Pennington, troopers at the London post responded to 25,214 complaints during the past year. Of those calls, there were 8,272 people arrested with 874 of those being impaired drivers.
Other statistics from 2019 show that troopers with Post 11 issued 5,695 speeding tickets and 3,115 seat belt tickets; worked 1,280 accidents and conducted 881 cases, eight of which were murder investigations.
But while much of the duties of troopers involve responding to complaints and conducting investigations, other facets of their jobs include goodwill and community-based activities.
Every year troopers raise money to sponsor children from the region to Trooper Island. In 2019, troopers transported and supervised 40 children to the week long camp. Post 11 staff also raised funds and coordinated with the school systems' family resource centers to sponsor Shop with a Trooper. That event, held at Walmart, allows children to choose an outfit of clothing and a toy for their Christmas gift.
"We served 89 kids at Christmas this year," Pennington said. "We love doing that and Trooper Island with the kids."
Commented
