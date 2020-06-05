As rallies and protests against racism and police brutality continue across the country, local police are helping in the mission to maintain a peaceful atmosphere as citizens voice their concerns.
Even in Corbin individuals are making their voices known through planned peaceful protests in downtown from Thursday through the weekend.
While the death of Minneapolis resident, George Floyd, has instigated many of the nationwide protests, the riots in Louisville prompted some of the Kentucky State Police troopers from the London Post 11 to assist Louisville police in crowd control.
While Floyd's death — captured on video by a bystander — prompted the protests of racism across the nation, Louisville residents are concerned about the shooting death of Breonna Taylor and a recent shooting death of a store owner, David McAtee, and the methods used by police during those incidents. The Louisville Police Chief was fired following McAtee's death after it was learned that officers at the scene were not using their body cameras to record the incident.
Taylor was shot and killed when police conducted a no-knock warrant service earlier this year. McAtee was killed after he reportedly fired at officers although no body cam footage was available by the officers who were involved in the shooting.
Rioting and looting that has also occurred prompted troopers from the London Post 11 of Kentucky State Police to assist in the efforts in Louisville.
KSP Post 11 Commander Todd Dalton posted pictures of the troopers who left on Monday to assist Louisville police in controlling the crowds gathering to voice their concerns on police brutality and equality for the black community. Those troopers returned on Tuesday, but are fully prepared to return to assist their northern Kentucky police officers.
London City Police Chief Darrell Kilburn released a statement on his concerns of the protests on Wednesday.
"As law enforcement officers, we swore an oath to God to protect the Constitution of the United States and the State of Kentucky. This includes protecting the rights of everyone, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, creed, etc. A true police officer holds that oath in the highest regard and would never intentionally do anything to break it or to bring shame to the badge he or she wears, a badge that represents all the people that we serve, and a badge that represents the trust that our citizens have given to us to uphold the law of the land.
"After watching the video footage of George Floyd’s death, there is nothing that can be said that can justify the actions of the police officers that were there that day. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and others that are so deeply affected by this senseless death, and we too want justice for him, as well as others who have faced horrible tragedy caused by bad police officers.
"Although George Floyd’s death was horrible and outrageous, I believe the rioting and looting do nothing to help the situation, and in fact, only make the situation much worse. We have an opportunity to come together to have an open and honest discussion on what is wrong. Peaceful protests are our Constitutional right and helped this nation to become great. But senseless acts and evil that is done by anyone only brings divide and hurt to our nation. I hope that we can come together and use this tragedy to have honest fact-based discussions to bring understanding and healing for this nation."
"I am proud of the London Police Department and it is an honor to serve as Chief," Kilburn continued. "I work with amazing men and women that love this city, county, state, and country, and it is a privilege to see the wonderful job they do every day. Our Department has been an accredited agency for over 25 years and our policies adhere to professional standards that are approved by The Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police.
"Most of our officers are residents of the community that they serve and we want the same right to safety that others want out of their community. The wickedness that is happening across the nation hurts each officer here, both professionally and personally," he continued. "Thankfully, we are blessed to live and work in a community where most care and support law enforcement and are always willing to help us in any manner possible. We will never intentionally do anything to bring distrust and we want all of our citizens to know that we will continue to do everything in our power to serve this community in the best way possible. We also want our citizens to know that we are always willing to listen suggestions or complaints, and hopefully we can continue to make London one of the best cities in this country to live. We ask that each of you to please pray for this community, as well as for the healing of our whole nation."
As of press time Thursday, Laurel County Sheriff John Root has not released a statement regarding the situation.
