Clay County has been hard hit by water shortages due to the recent heavy rains and flooding. It was estimated that it would be up to five days before water is restored to the affected areas of the county. In Laurel County, four groups collaborated to provide some help for the devastation caused by the recent severe weather. Somerset Community College, KeyLife Principle Brokerage, and Flowers Bakery quickly stepped up to help address the county's need.
In addition, on Wednesday, March 3, the Rotary Club of London voted to allocate $1,000 to purchase drinking water for Clay County. Wednesday afternoon, members of the London club, assisted by students from Somerset Community College, delivered their first truck loads to the Crawdad Sizemore Building in Manchester, followed by additional deliveries on Thursday. So far they have donated 9,600 bottles of water.
The club was assisted in the organization of this project by Clay County Judge Executive Johnny Johnson and Emergency Management Director David Watson.
