Debbie James, a member of the Mountain Laurel Quilters, won Best in Show for small quilts at the 40th anniversary Ruby Jubilee quilt show in Knoxville, Tenn. The show is hosted by Smoky Mountain Quilters. Her quilt appliqué bouquet was inspired by her love of nature.
"I thrive on combining a variety of techniques including hand appliqué and embroidery, and machine quilting and embroidery," she said. "Ferns are my original drawings digitized on Amazing DesignsTM software. I also enjoy ruching, trapunto, fussy cutting, painting, and broderie perse. I was inspired by the hummingbird stance in 'Appliqué Takes Wing' by Janet Townswick."
