WILLIAMSBURG - On the same day thousands descended on Washington D.C. at the behest of President Donald Trump, a small group of about 25 people met in Williamsburg’s Briar Creek Park Wednesday in support of the President’s claims that November’s general election was fraudulent.
The local event entitled the “Rally to Stop the Election Fraud” first met in the parking lot of the Dog Patch Trading Center in London. The group made up of about 10 vehicles, with several adorning Trump flags and other memorabilia, then traveled through downtown London and downtown Corbin before heading southbound on I-75 towards Williamsburg.
Once gathered under a pavilion in the park, rally organizer William “Bill” Moss addressed the small crowd and thanked them for their participation.
“We’ve seen a lot of fraud in the elections and we’re not happy with it,” Moss told reporters after the rally. “America’s not happy with it.”
During the rally, Moss encouraged those in attendance to remain vigilant against what he called a socialist regime attempting to take over America. He also read aloud a detailed list of federal government spending over the past year, the voting history of Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, and said the government was attempting to make America a faceless and voiceless society by enforcing mask wearing.
“With the election fraud, with the masking, with the mandates keeping the kids out of school, we are in worse shape than many third world countries under dictators,” Moss said to the crowd. “We’ve got to stop it and the only way we can do it is to get out here and to fight. Get out here and make our voices heard, get out and protest,” he continued. “And if it gets to it, we might all have to walk out of jobs and just shut the country down and say ‘we’re not doing nothing until we get our country back.’”
During Wednesday’s rally, Moss also provided a petition for attendees to sign calling for state legislatures to impeach Governor Andy Beshear. He plans on hosting a rally in Frankfort on the 23rd of this month calling for the impeachment of Kentucky’s Governor, and where he hopes to submit the petition.
“We’ve got a petition people’s been signing today and we’re going to take that with us to get more signatures, and we’re going to turn that in to the legislature,” he said. “He’s shut down our businesses. He’s shut down our churches. He’s refused to take action in Louisville to really shut down the destruction and stuff that’s gone on there,” Moss, a native of Louisville, said on Beshear.
Moss also announced his intention to run against fellow Republican McConnell for U.S. Senate during the next election. He said that originally he did not want to run for political office and in the past had been asked on three separate occasions to run against Congressman Hal Rogers, but refused.
“I didn’t want to run, I did not want to run,” Moss said. “But when Mitch McConnell set up on Christmas Day calling senators telling them it would not be politically well for them to contest this election, I said, ‘that’s it, something’s got to be done,’ because you cannot let your politics and your political aspirations get in the way of the good of the people.”
As a candidate, Moss said his main platforms would include term limits and stand-alone bills.
“When this country started, we had a thing where every bill stood alone. You wasn’t told you got to pass it to see what it’s in. You wasn’t given 5,593 pages like this last bill and given two hours to read it, it’s an impossibility,” he explained.
Born in Louisville, but raised in southern Indiana, Moss moved back to his hometown where he worked in emergency services. He attended seminary and college in Maine where he also pastored three churches and co-pastored another one. He now resides in Jackson County.
Moss calls himself a constitutionalist, says he’s pro life, and a strong supporter of the Bill of Rights.
He also said that he appreciated the Dog Patch Trading Post and Briar Creek Park for allowing him to use both areas for the Wednesday’s rally. He also wanted to extend his thanks to the London Police Department for its help in getting the rally underway in London and the Williamsburg Fire Department for escorting them through town into Briar Creek Park.
